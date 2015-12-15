West 6th Concrete Pouring Starts

Concrete will be poured on the West side of West 6th Street in The Dalles beginning today for new curbs, driveways and sidewalk. Crestline Constrution crews will be starting near the 6th St Station and working their way north. The entrance between 6th St Station and KFC will be closed along with Snipes Street while the work takes place. Further north many businesses have had multiple entrances allowing for continued access during this phase of work but will be reduced to a single entrance/exit as the concrete requires a minimum of a 3-day cure time. The Holiday Inn and Franz Bakery entrance will be done in a 50/50 manner allowing guests and employees to access the hotel. Bi-Mart and Spookys share four entrances, of which two will be open while the other two will be closed. The project is expected to take two weeks. The current lane shift in front of Bi-Mart will remain in effect as installation of the 36” storm line towards Hostetler continues.