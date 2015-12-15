West 1st In The Dalles To Reopen Between Union & Terminal Way

West 1st Street in The Dalles will reopen to all traffic between Union Street and Terminal Way at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening. This route will serve as a direct connection between Downtown The Dalles and the Port Area. Access to the Port Area from the west side of The Dalles will continue via West 6th Street and River Road. Starting on Monday morning, Webber Street will be closed to through traffic in both directions as Crestline Construction continues work on the Westside Interceptor Upgrades – Phase 2 Project. Webber Street is expected to remain closed well into July. Businesses along West 1st Street between Terminal Way and Webber Street will continue to be accessed from Bargeway Road.