West 10th Improvement Work Begins On Monday

An improvement project on West 10th Street in The Dalles will start on Monday.  Crestline Construction will be the general contractor for the project that will include sidewalks, storm drainage, signage, and pavement markings along with roadway.  The project will take place on West 10th between Chenowith Loop Road and Snipes Street.  Work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with completion scheduled for the end of August.  Single lane closures with flaggers may take place, but delays are expected to be minimal as detour routes will guide traffic through or around the work zones as the project progresses.  Foot and bike traffic are encouraged to stay on the west side of the street to avoid the work zone.

 

