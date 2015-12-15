Well Repair Lifts The Dalles Water Advisory

The Dalles Public Works Department has lifted a water use advisory issued two weeks ago. The advisory to limit outdoor water use was issued because two of the City’s three wells that are used to meet summer demands were out of service due to unexpected mechanical failures. The Public Works Department says one of the wells is back in service, allowing the advisory to be removed. Chenowith Water PUD customers were not affected by the advisory. Those with questions can call The Dalles Public Works at 541-296-5401.