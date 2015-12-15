Weekend Fire Activity

A fire destroyed a garage in the 200 block of East 14th Street in The Dalles on Saturday evening. According to Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, crews went to the scene following reports of an oxy-acetylene tank explosion. Fire crews were able to contain the fire primarily to the garage. There were no reported injuries. MCFR crews on Sunday went to two separate structure fire Incidents, one off East 9th Street and another on Browns Creek. Also on Saturday afternoon, there was a 1400-acre grass fire in the Haystack Butte area about a mile east of Wishram. It was caused by a truck fire on Highway 14. Crews were able to control it by late Saturday evening.