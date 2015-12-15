Weekend Cool Reduces Austin Fire Intensity

Cooler temperatures and light rain over the weekend helped keep the Austin Fire at low intensity. The fire on the Mt. Hood National Forest in Clackamas County has burned about 12,877 acres and is 60 percent contained, with 840 personnel assigned. Firefighters used the cooler weather to mop up hot spots, strengthen control lines and repair roads and dozer lines. Crews also continued chipping, piling and hauling woody debris away from the fireline. Monday will be warmer and dry, with little wind. Officials expect a warming and drying trend through next weekend, with possible east winds arriving midweek.