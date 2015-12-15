Webber Street Revisions Begin Wednesday

Starting Wednesday morning, Webber Street in The Dalles will partially reopen to traffic with temporary traffic controls in place as Crestline Construction continues work on Phase 2 of the Westside Interceptor Upgrade Project. Between 6:30 in the morning and about 6:00 in the evening, Monday through Saturday, Webber Street will be open to eastbound traffic only toward the Columbia River and the Port of The Dalles. Westbound traffic, away from the river and out of the Port area, will be detoured via River Road to West 6th Street. Webber Street will be open to two-way traffic from 6:00 in the evening to 6:30 in the morning, Monday through Saturday, and all day Sunday. These traffic measures will remain in place until West 1st Street reopens between Union Street and Terminal Way, restoring a direct connection between the Downtown area and the Port. Once that segment of West 1st Street reopens, Webber Street is expected to close again beginning April 20, with the closure anticipated to continue into July.