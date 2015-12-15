Webber Street Reopens Monday; Closed Again Friday

Webber Street in The Dalles between West 2nd and River Road is about to reopen after a lengthy closure due to Westside Interceptor project. Contractor Crestline Construction says that section will open on Monday morning at 6 a.m., but close again on Friday morning at 6 a.m. for permanent striping of the street. Webber will then reopen by the end of the business day on June 26. During next week’s opening of Webber, access to the Port of The Dalles via Union along West 1st will be closed to allow final grinding, paving, and striping. At any given time, a minimum of two access points to the Port will remain open.