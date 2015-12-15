Weather Slows Black Rock Fire

Thanks to rainfall and increased moisture, Central Oregon Fire Information says the Black Rock Fire did experience significant growth in spite of erratic winds on Sunday evening.  Containment for the fire five miles north of Clarno is now at 10%.  Aerial resources played a key role in slowing the fire’s spread, while ground crews continued constructing containment lines.  Central Oregon Fire did increase the listed size of the fire to 40.684 acres, citing improved mapping.  The Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team has been coordinating with the Rural Fire Protection Associations from Ashwood/Antelope, Bakeoven/Shaniko, and Wheeler County to suppress the fire.  There is a Level 3 evacuation order in effect for Zone WHH-002-A in Wheeler County, while various level 1 and 2 advisories Sherman and Wasco counties.  The Bureau of Land Management has closed all of the lands it manages within six miles on either side of the John Day River, north of Highway 218 and south of Thirtymile Creek.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK