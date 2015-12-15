Weather Slows Black Rock Fire

Thanks to rainfall and increased moisture, Central Oregon Fire Information says the Black Rock Fire did experience significant growth in spite of erratic winds on Sunday evening. Containment for the fire five miles north of Clarno is now at 10%. Aerial resources played a key role in slowing the fire’s spread, while ground crews continued constructing containment lines. Central Oregon Fire did increase the listed size of the fire to 40.684 acres, citing improved mapping. The Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team has been coordinating with the Rural Fire Protection Associations from Ashwood/Antelope, Bakeoven/Shaniko, and Wheeler County to suppress the fire. There is a Level 3 evacuation order in effect for Zone WHH-002-A in Wheeler County, while various level 1 and 2 advisories Sherman and Wasco counties. The Bureau of Land Management has closed all of the lands it manages within six miles on either side of the John Day River, north of Highway 218 and south of Thirtymile Creek.