Waters Introduces Fuel Break Agreement Bill

Washington 17th District State Representative Kevin Waters has introduced a bill to authorize counties to enter into shared stewardship agreements with federal land management agencies to maintain and manage fuel breaks on federally owned lands within one mile of roads. The Skamania County Republican says under the bill, counties would be able to retain proceeds from timber sales resulting from fuel reduction and forest health work performed under the agreements. Waters does not think the bill will make it through during the current short session, but expects it can in 2027. He notes that the bill is receiving supporting from both sides of the aisle.



