Water’s Edge Starts To Reopen

Adventitst Health Columbia Gorge has begun to reopen its Water’s Edge building that was damaged during a strong December 2025 wind storm. Clinics are opening today on the second floor of the building, including Columbia Gorge ENT, Internal Medicine, and the Sleep Clinic. The December winds blew off a large portion of the Water’s Edge roof, and caused significant water damage. Repairs continue on other floors of the building. Adventist Health says it plans to continue returning additional clinics and offices into the building over the summer.



