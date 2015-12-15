Water’s Edge Clinics Prep To Reopen At Temporary Locations

Adventist Health Columbia Gorge is expecting to reopen many of its clinics impacted by wind damage at the River’s Edge building along the Columbia River in The Dalles by Monday.

          Adventist Health officials say Immediate Care will offer same-day appointments at the MCMC Family Medicine Clinic beginning Monday.

          Internal Medicine will be at the Family Medicine Clinic next week, then move to Columbia Crest on December 29.

          Both Cardiology and Orthopedics will start seeing patients Monday at Nichols Landing in Hood River.

          Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy will have a limited reopening Monday at the main hospital in The Dalles for postoperative and urgent patients.

          Sleep Medicine virtual visits will continue for the next several weeks, and relocation and reopening for ENT is still to be determined.

Clinic phones are coming back online, although due to volume callers may have to call back several times.

The extent of damage and a timeline for repairs to the Water’s Edge building is still being determined.

