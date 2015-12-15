Water Safety MARC Set For Wednesday

The subject of the latest Multi-Agency Resource Center event for Rowena Fire recovery will be on Water Safety.

The event Wednesday afternoon will offer education, outreach, a sign-up option of free drinking water service, and resources to help residents navigate water safety, testing, and recovery options.

Agencies that will attend include the North Central Public Health District, the Oregon Water Resources Department, the Oregon Department of Human Resources’ Office of Resilience and Emergency Management, the Oregon Health Authority, The Dalles Water Quality Lab, and water system operators from Rowena Crest Manor and Tooley Water District.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Gloria Center on 2505 West 7th in The Dalles.