Water Main Work To Close Traffic On Highway 141

As work continues on the City of White Salmon’s water transmission main replacement, a full closure of a portion of Washington State Route 141 will be required beginning on Monday. The highway will be closed on weekdays from the intersection of SR 141 and Alternate 141 to the top of Bald Mountain, but will reopen to regular traffic on weekends. During the closure, through traffic will not be allowed within the project area, and drivers will need to use alternate routes. Clearly marked detours and traffic control will be in place to help guide travel and maintain safety. Traffic control and signage will be in place to assist with detours and ensure public safety. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be allowed through the work zone to maintain critical services and access. The closure will continue through May 22.