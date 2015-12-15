Water Main Leak Closes CGCC The Dalles Campus On Monday

A leak to the water main serving most of the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles led to its closure for Monday.  CGCC Communications Director Tom Penberthy says the leak was discovered on Sunday afternoon. To prevent any damage to the buildings, the water was turned off.  Buildings 1 through 6 and the school’s residence hall lost water service.  Penberthy says the leak was isolated Monday morning, so the CGCC residence hall was expected to reopen by early Monday afternoon.  Work is continuing on the water main, and Penberthy expects they will have more updates later Monday.  The Fort Dalles Readiness Center is on a different water line and remains open.  CGCC’s Hood River campus is operating on its normal schedule.

