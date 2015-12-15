Washington Special Districts Election Ballot Deadline Tuesday

Ballots in Washington’s special districts election, filled with money measures, are due back in designated drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday evening or must be postmarked by Tuesday.

In Klickitat County, the ballot is highlighted by the White Salmon Valley School District seeking a 20-year, $78 million bond measure to create a K-12 campus at the current middle and high school location, and replace the aging Whitson Elementary School.

In addition, the district is also looking for renewal of its Educational Programs and Operations Levy for three years.

School districts in Trout Lake, Lyle, Glenwood, Klickitat, and Centerville all have levy renewals on the ballot, with the Trout Lake School District also seeking a small three-year capital improvement levy for playground improvements.

There is also a maintenance and operations levy for the West Klickitat County Cemetery to be decided.

In Skamania County, the Stevenson-Carson School District is asking for a replacement three-year enrichment levy, with estimated property tax impacts going from $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed value in the first year to $1.18 in the final year.

Skamania School District 2 is seeking a three-year replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy.