Washington Lawmakers Urge Congress For More Salmon Protection Flexibility

Lawmakers in Olympia have approved a memorial urging Congress to give states and tribes more flexibility to protect salmon runs from sea lion predation. The memorial from Spokane Valley Republican Representative Rob Chase asks Congress to modernize federal law so states and tribes can better manage sea lions and seals that prey on endangered salmon. Supporters say Washington has invested billions restoring salmon habitat, but recovery efforts are undermined when growing numbers of sea lions consume large numbers of returning fish. Republican Representative Kevin Waters of Stevenson says relocating sea lions has proven ineffective. He notes they just come back. The memorial does not change state law but formally urges Congress to update the Marine Mammal Protection Act to give states and tribes more flexibility to protect salmon runs across Washington waters.