Washington February 10 Vote: White Salmon School Bond Passing

The White Salmon Valley School District’s 20-year, 78-million dollar bond measure to create a K-12 campus at the current middle and high school location to replace the aging Whitson Elementary School is passing after the initial vote count Tuesday night.

Nearly 66 percent of voters had said yes…1,320 to 692…easily surpassing the 60 percent super majority threshold.

The district’s Educational Programs and Operations Levy had a nearly 69 percent approval rate…1,399 to 633.

The Klickitat County Auditor’s Office will release updated numbers later today.

Among other school district levy renewal measures…Lyle’s was passing 419 to 219…Glenwood’s was being approved 93 to 46…Trout Lake’s replacement enrichment levy was narrowly passing 187 to 175 while its capital levy for playground improvements also had a narrow majority, 183 to 178…and Centerville’s levy was passing 100 to 48…but Klickitat’s requested levy was failing 52 to 43.

The West Klickitat County Cemetery District levy lid lift was being approved 1,116 to 639.

In Skamania County…the Stevenson-Carson School District levy had seen 771 yes votes to 647 no…while the Skamania School District levy was being approved 92 to 60.