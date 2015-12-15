Washington DSHS To Close White Salmon Office

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services announced it is going to close its brick-and-mortar office in White Salmon on June 30 when the building’s lease expires. The office has been closed to in-person services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. Community Services Office and Home and Community Services division employees at this location have been teleworking since the pandemic and seeing Home and Community Services customers by appointment only in person, in their home or at the Goldendale Community Services Office, or by phone, online, or other in-person service options. The DSHS Mobile Outreach Team has been in White Salmon two times each month at the WorkSource Washington office at 107 West Jewett Boulevard. DSHS says the closure will save the state nearly $77,000 annually in lease costs and facility-related expenses in a time when Washington is also facing a budget shortfall.