Wasco Youth Livestock Auction Moved To Hood River County Fairgrounds

The Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction is being relocated to Odell following the cancellation of the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo due to the Grasshopper Fire. The auction will now take place Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to come out and support local 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors, who have spent months raising and preparing their market animals for auction. Organizers say the community’s support helps recognize the hard work of these young exhibitors and contributes to their future projects, education and goals. Showing of 4-H and FFA animals will take place all day Friday and Saturday, all at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. A buyers’ dinner, provided by Cobblestone Catering, will follow the auction.