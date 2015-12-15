Wasco Sheriff Notes Phase 1 Of Fire Recovery Nearing An End

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says phase 1 of Rowena Fire recovery is nearing an end, and it’s an important time to take advantage of available recovery services while they are still accessible.  Free personal property recovery is available through Northwest Baptist Disaster Relief, which the Sheriff’s Office says is a vetted member of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters and offers specialized assistance to help fire victims sift through debris and recover personal belongings with the assistance of trained volunteers with specialized fire cleanup experience.  The service is available through Monday, and is free of charge to all those impacted by the Rowena Fire.  Call the organization’s Region 3 coordinator, Dave Hillison, at 503-789-6952.

