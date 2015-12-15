Wasco County Working With DEQ On Cleanup Plan

Wasco County says it working closely with the Department of Environmental Quality to develop a comprehensive debris removal plan for the Rowena Fire area. County officials say the plan is crucial because many wildfire-affected properties may contain potentially toxic chemicals that require specialized handling and disposal. The County is advising that if you return to the wildfire-affected area, they recommend you wear Tyvek coveralls and N95 masks, available for pickup from North Central Public Health District on 419 East 7th in The Dalles and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue on 1400 West 8th in The Dalles during normal business hours. If you cannot wear proper protective clothing, wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy shoes, and immediately dispose of all clothing worn while reentering your fire-damaged home. Children should not be involved in cleanup activities. The County hopes to have the debris disposal plan in place within two to three weeks.