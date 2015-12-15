Wasco County Victim Services & HAVEN Expand Partnership

Wasco County Victim Services and HAVEN are expanding their partnership to provide more support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. An experienced HAVEN legal advocate will work about 25 hours a week alongside Victim Services staff in the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office. The advocate is bilingual and bicultural, adding capacity to help survivors who may face language, cultural or other barriers when accessing services or navigating the criminal justice system. Officials say the partnership brings together two different approaches to victim advocacy. District Attorney’s Office advocates help victims navigate the criminal justice process, prepare for court, understand their rights and access Crime Victims’ Compensation. HAVEN advocates work independently of the justice system, focusing on safety, individual needs, informed choice and self-determination. Officials say having the advocates work side by side will strengthen coordination, reduce barriers and improve responses to safety concerns, particularly in high-risk domestic and sexual violence cases.