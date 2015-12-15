Wasco County To Get Design Bids For RV Park Restoration

Wasco County Commissioners approved using a design-build process rather than the usual competitive bidding process to take bids to design the restoration of an RV park that’s part of 159 acres of property just west of The Dalles the County purchased in 2022. Commissioners made the move for the Oak Ranch Revitalization Project in an effort to show progress so the County can retain a $1 million grant it received from Oregon State Parks for the project. County Administrator Tyler Stone says this will involve determining what is in good condition and what is not from a previous attempt at an RV park on the property. The plan to move forward is to evaluate the existing systems in the ground, then revitalize those as necessary, and build in the electricity component that was not built in the original park. Stone adds there is water infrastructure and some sewer. Stone says there would still be a number of hurdles to clear to make the RV park functional. It would be for short stays, with a maximum of 14-day visits.