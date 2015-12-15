Wasco County Seeks Modernization Of NSA Disaster Recovery Rules

The Wasco County Community Development Department says it is working with Columbia River Gorge Commission staff to modernize disaster recovery in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.  The collaboration aims to address the recovery needs following the Rowena and Burdoin fires this year and the Broughton and Tunnel fires of past years.  This Tuesday, Wasco County and Columbia River Gorge Commission staff will present a request to the Columbia River Gorge Commission to amend the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Management Plan.  The proposed plan amendment seeks to streamline procedures, offer greater flexibility, and create opportunities for temporary uses to support disaster recovery efforts.  If the Gorge Commission approves the request, staff will prepare revised Management Plan language which will then be shared with the public for a 30-day comment period.  The meeting will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning via Zoom, with agendas and meeting links available at gorgecommission.org.

