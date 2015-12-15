Wasco County Seeks Drought Declaration From The Governor

Wasco County has requested Oregon Governor Tina Kotek make a drought declaration for the County. County Emergency Manager Sheridan McClellan outlined for the Commission the dry conditions expected this summer coming off a drier and warmer winter than usual, and the agricultural resources that could be impacted. A state declaration opens up the County to receive various forms of financial assistance to withstand some of the impacts of drought. The Governor has already issued drought declarations for 12 Oregon counties.