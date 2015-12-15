Wasco County Ratifies Camping Policy

Wasco County Commissioners formally ratified the current policy governing camping on County-owned and other public property.  County legal counsel Kristen Campbell says the Commission formalizing it puts the County in compliance with state law.  County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Scott Williams notes they always work with people, and enforcement is actually a last resort.  Under the policy, deputies are required to post a written notice at least 72 hours prior to the removal of an established site.  Personal property with apparent utility is stored for a minimum of 30 days in the same community where it was removed.  At the time of notice, local social service agencies are notified to provide outreach and assistance to site occupants

 

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