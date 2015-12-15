Wasco County Putting Wolf Depredation Committee Back Together

Wasco County is reassembling its wolf depredation committee. That was one of the goals of County Commissioner Jeff Justesen when he took his position a little over a year ago. Justesen says three committee members were approved at the most recent Commission meeting, with another three still to come. He adds they need to get their funding request into the state by the end of the month. There is a proposal to add 1.25% to the state lodging tax for funding wildlife programs before the Legislature this session. That would include wolf depredation funds, but Justesen notes the bill faces an uncertain future with significant opposition.