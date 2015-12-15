Wasco County Proclamation Honors Brady

Wasco County Commissioners this morning passed a proclamation honoring the late Phil Brady.  Brady passed away two weeks ago on Election Day, with his name on the ballot seeking re-election to the County Commission.  Commissioner Jeff Justesen read the proclamation honoring Brady’s legacy, and his dedication to public service, principled leadership, teaching young people, and steadfast commitment to improving the lives to all who call Wasco County home.  It declared Wednesday as a day of mourning and remembrance in the County for Brady.  Prior to reading the resolution, a number of people who knew and worked with Brady offered their remembrances of him, and his love of learning and educating.

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