Wasco County & Oregon OEM Reach Agreement On Rowena Cleanup

It appears phase two of the Rowena Fire cleanup will get underway next week. Wasco County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone announced at Wednesday’s County Commission meeting that an agreement between the County and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management for the state to spend $3.5 million on the cleanup effort has been executed. Stone expected their contract with Crestline Construction would be completed Wednesday, with mobilization for the work to start next week. Stone says they have received 34 right-of-entry forms from property owners.