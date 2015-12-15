Wasco County & Oregon OEM Reach Agreement On Rowena Cleanup

It appears phase two of the Rowena Fire cleanup will get underway next week.  Wasco County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone announced at Wednesday’s County Commission meeting that an agreement between the County and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management for the state to spend $3.5 million on the cleanup effort has been executed.  Stone expected their contract with Crestline Construction would be completed Wednesday, with mobilization for the work to start next week.  Stone says they have received 34 right-of-entry forms from property owners.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK