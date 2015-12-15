Wasco County Opts Out Of State Solar Power Project Siting Rules

Wasco County Commissioners approved opting out of recently adopted state rules on siting solar power projects to allow the County’s planning staff to analyze their impacts. County Community Development Director Kelly Howsley-Glover told Commissioners a recent state Supreme Court decision found Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council can waive local regulations if there is no direct impact to statewide land use planning goals. She says there have been two new pathways prescribed for solar permitting, but they are very confusing, even to planning officials. Howsley-Glover says the opt-out will give her staff a chance to analyze the impacts of the new rules. She says they can opt back in if it is found the rules would be a good fit for Wasco County.