Wasco County Opts-In To Opioid Settlement

Wasco County Commissioners opted in to another opioid settlement at their meeting on Wednesday. County Counsel Kristen Campbell told Commissioners the County had earlier opted in to the Purdue Pharma and Sackler settlement, and this one will involve a wider range of other manufacturers and distributors, but with the same terms. The amount of money Wasco County will receive is still unknown. Campbell noted uses for that funding are fairly broad under the general definition developed for the settlement.