Wasco County Mulls Oak Ranch RV Park Direction

Wasco County Commissioners heard a staff presentation on the proposed finishing of a partially-built RV park that is part of the 159-acre parcel just west of The Dalles that the County purchased in 2022. The County received a $1,000,000 grant for the Oak Ranch RV Park two years ago from the Oregon Parks and Recreation District requiring an $884,900 match, but they have not moved forward as of yet. County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone told the Commission there initial attempt at receiving bids for the project were higher than what the grant would cover, so some value engineering has removed several amenities. He added time is becoming a factor, with the state pressing for the County to either start the project or return the grant to be used elsewhere. Commissioners Scott Hege and Jeff Justesen both said they have a lot of questions about the project, and they will discuss it again at a July 15 meeting before taking any action.