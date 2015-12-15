Wasco County MRC Blanket/Coat Drive Begins

The Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps has launched its annual blanket/coat drive, with four convenient drop-off locations, and will continue collecting items through February. The Corps will be taking donations of blankets, adult-sized coats, socks, boots, tarps, and sleeping bags to benefit St. Vincent de Paul and other local agencies. All items must be new, or gently used, washed and in good condition. The four drop-off locations in The Dalles are the North Central Public Health District office on 419 E. 7th St., La Michoacana on 1210 Kelly Ave., Grocery Outlet at 1300 W. 6th St., and Farmstand on 315 Federal St. If you have any questions, call the North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600.