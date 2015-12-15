Wasco County Moves Forward With Oak Ranch RV Project

Wasco County Commissioners decided to proceed on the proposed Oak Ranch RV Park west of The Dalles. The County has a $1 million grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for the project, with a required $884,900 match by the County. The County has four estimates in hand, depending on how many amenities they want to include, which range from just under the total grant and match amount to $2.5 million. Commissioners moved to accept the grant, committing themselves to the minimum match, while authorizing staff to negotiate a final construction contract to bring back for their approval. Commissioner Scott Hege says his main concern is around the operation of the park, noting this is a new venture for the County. Hege also hopes this makes the full 159 acre property the County purchased four years ago more available for enjoyment by the public.