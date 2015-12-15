Wasco County Man Given 23 Year Sentence For Child Sex Abuse

A Wasco County man who pleaded guilty in May to sexually abusing a four-year-old girl two years ago, then failed to appear for his sentencing and spent two weeks on the run being arrested in Portland, was sentenced on Tuesday to 23 years in prison. Wasco County Circuit Court Judge John Wolf imposed the maximum sentence on each of three counts against Lucas Blevins, and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, resulting in a total term of imprisonment of 275 months. Blevins has also pleaded guilty for his failure to appear for his originally scheduled sentencing hearing on May 13, and is scheduled to be sentenced on that matter next month. Wasco County District Attorney Kara Davis said the victim and her family have endured significant hardship throughout the course of this case, noting statements made both in court proceedings and on social media sought to discredit the victim and her mother. She added the victim’s mother demonstrated unwavering commitment in advocating for her child.