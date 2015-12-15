Wasco County Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Assaulting Six-Year-Old Girl

A Wasco County jury convicted a 30-year-old man of assault and criminal mistreatment that led to serious injuries to a non-verbal, autistic six-year-old girl.

Wasco County District Attorney Kara Davis says evidence presented during the trial revealed a pattern of abuse by Edwin Diaz II, who was in a relationship with the girls’ mother when the incidents occurred in November 2022.

Diaz claimed the girl was injured when a door fell on her while playing hide-and-go-seek, but the extent of her injuries was inconsistent with that explanation.

Days later, following a violent argument between Diaz and the girl’s mother, the child was found to have suffered a broken femur.

Diaz was taken into custody, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison with no possibility for early release or reduction.  

Sentencing is scheduled for December 30.

Davis said the victim is doing well and is a happy and healthy little girl.

 

 

