Wasco County Gets E-Board Approval For Rowena Cleanup Funds

Wasco County officials say last week’s approval of $2.5 million in state emergency funds for Rowena Fire debris cleanup is a significant step forward. The Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board voted to approve the allocation representing a large portion of the estimated $3.5 million total cost for the cleanup. Wasco County Commission Chair Scott Hege says the $2.5 million provides the foundation they need to move forward soon with the cleanup and restoration of the Rowena area. Hege says the County is actively pursuing the remaining $1 million needed to fully fund the project, working with the state to secure the final amount through other available programs, adding the County is hopeful and committed to getting the full funding needed so the cleanup can move forward smoothly.