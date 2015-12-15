Wasco County Fair Canceled

The Wasco County Fair Board decided Tuesday night to cancel the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo due to active fire danger and severe smoke from the Grasshopper Fire.

The decision was made in consultation with Fire Incident Command and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement posted on social meeting after their meeting, the board said public safety is their top priority.

The statement added they will meet soon to explore possibilities for hosting specific fair events at a later date.

Earlier in the day, County Commissioner Jeff Justesen, who is also a member of the fair board, said they didn’t want to have a situation where they would have to do a last minute evacuation.