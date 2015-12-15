Wasco County DA Gives Report To Commission

Wasco County District Attorney Kara Davis gave a report to County Commissioners, showing crime in the county, when adjusted for the re-criminalization of some drugs, has been trending downward since 2022.  A decrease in criminal referrals to the D.A.’s office is consistent with reports from law enforcement.  Davis says the office has made some changes in the administration of plea deals leading to an increase in cases going to trial, most notably in the area of person crimes resulting in what she termed “very favorable outcomes.”  She added two-third of cases in her office come from The Dalles City Police.

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