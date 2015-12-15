Wasco County Continues To Work With State For Rowena Cleanup Agreement

Wasco County officials say they are working with the state to finalize an intergovernmental agreement for Rowena Fire cleanup.  County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone gave an update to the County Commission on the project, saying they are also working with a contractor to determine the scope of work and with residents to get right of entries signed and understandings of expectations on what will and won’t happen.  Commissioner Scott Hege acknowledged the process is moving slow, but he added that it is complicated.  Stone did say they are working to get those looking to rebuild paired with a case management services advocate to help walk them through the process.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK