Wasco County Commissioners Face Committee Assignments Shuffle Following Election

The upcoming addition of Lisa Gambee and Mike Urness to the Wasco County Commission will bring changes to the panel’s committee and board assignments beginning in January.

With the election of Gambee and Urness, Commissioner Jeff Justesen will become the longest-serving member of the commission, despite having served for only two years.

The change in commission membership will require the county to redistribute assignments to the various committees, boards and outside organizations represented by commissioners.

Justesen said the commissioners will need to work together to determine how best to divide the responsibilities and match members with appropriate assignments.

Some of those positions are required through intergovernmental agreements, while others are assigned at the discretion of the commission.

The new commission will have an opportunity to review the assignments as it prepares for the transition in January.