Wasco County Commission Moves Forward For Design Of Substance Use Facility

The Wasco County Commission gave Administrative Officer Tyler Stone the go-ahead to sign contracts for the architectural designs for a substance use disorder facility in the aftermath of the Oregon Health Authority finding that a proposed Resolution Center to include behavioral health services could not proceed due to Medicare rules. Commissioners made the decision to move forward contingent on Mid-Columbia Center for Living’s board doing the same. Along with a sixteen-bed substance use disorder facility, Stone says a 23-hour crisis receiving center remains possible. He notes the big issue is the lack of reimbursement revenue for the receiving center, making it more difficult to fund. County Commissioner Phil Brady is also on the Center for Living board. He said that group has not had to time to consider the options after the OHA ruling.