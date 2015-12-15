Wasco County Commission Discusses Animal Control Needs

Wasco County Commissioners say they want to find a permanent solution to funding animal control and shelter services in the County. Commissioners received a request from the Columbia Gorge Humane Society to fund an executive director position and pay for utilities, as the organization continues to research whether it is feasible to pursue creating a special taxing district for the services. County officials noted this is not the first time in recent years they’ve been asked to contribute more toward the animal shelter, and the Commission said they want to help find a permanent solution. Commissioners did approve providing $50,000 to the Humane Society contingent on the City of The Dalles doing the same in order to buy time to develop a long-term strategy.