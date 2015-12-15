Wasco County Commission Approves NSA Ordinance Amendments

The Wasco County Commission formally approved amendments to the County’s National Scenic Area Ordinance to allow for expedited review of replacement structures destroyed by disaster, such as last June’s Rowena Fire. There was no testimony offered during Wednesday’s second hearing on the amendments The Columbia River Gorge Commission moved forward earlier this year with adjusting its management plan to pave the way for the amendments. Wasco County Planning Director Daniel Dougherty says the change will make it easier for those who are impacted by disasters. Both Commissioners Scott Hege and Jeff Justesen voted in favor of the amendments.