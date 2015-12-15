Wasco County Commission Approves Emergency Declaration

The Wasco County Commission on Wednesday formally approved an emergency declaration for the Rowena Fire. County Emergency Management Services Manager Sheridan McClellan told the Commission the declaration is necessary to facilitate clean-up after the fire. The declaration is intended to help secure funding from state and federal agencies to support comprehensive clean-up efforts, and provide resources to affected residents like safe drinking water, temporary housing, and support for rebuilding in areas impacted by contamination. Wasco County Commission Chair Scott Hege says there are a lot of needs as a result of the fire, and it will take time to get them all.