Wasco County Changes Domain Name

Wasco County has changed its official web domain to WascoCountyOR.gov.  The previous website address, co.wasco.or.us, will be permanently redirected to the new address.  County officials say the transition to a .gov domain provides trust and verification.  The .gov top-level domain is strictly reserved for official U.S. governmental organizations, intended to confirm that users are accessing a legitimate, verified source of county information and services.  The public is asked to update any saved browser bookmarks or shortcuts for Wasco County to the new WascoCountyOR.gov.  All official county email addresses have also transitioned to the new format, so update your contacts to reflect this change.

