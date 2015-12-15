Wasco County Burn Ban To Be Lifted Friday

Fire districts in Wasco County and the Oregon Department of Forestry have agreed to lift Wasco County’s seasonal burn ban this Friday, to coincide with ODF terminating fire season in its Central Oregon District at the same time. ODF Fire Managers and the Wasco County Fire Chiefs remind residents that they need to read the burn permit issued to them to ensure that burning is allowed on a given day, and to follow all instructions after obtaining any necessary permits. Wind is a big factor that can affect the spread of fire from debris piles into vegetation adjacent to a burn pile, or embers that the wind blows into nearby dry vegetation. Watch the weather forecasts and ensure you have a fire safe area cleared around your pile, with water and tools readily available. Monitor your pile until it has consumed and is completely out cold, as unattended piles can hold residual heat and rekindle. As an alternative to burning, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, through grant funding from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office, is funding free yard debris disposal at The Dalles Disposal Transfer Station for residents of the district on Saturdays in November.