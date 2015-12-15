Wasco County Briefed On Permitting Process For Solar Project

Wasco County Commissioners held a lengthy discussion Wednesday with an Oregon Department of Energy representative about the permitting process for a proposed 1,000 megawatt solar photovoltaic energy generation facility with a battery storage system on over 13,600 acres of primarily private land zoned for exclusive farm use about ten miles southwest of Maupin.  Much of the talk centered on the input the County will have on the project.  County Planning Department Director Daniel Daughtry told the Commission what they are looking at as they review the application and prepare comment, particularly conditional use permit review.  The project is still in the application process, with the Energy Department’s Kathleen Sloan noting the developing company, DECH, has been asked to provide more information.  Public comment and a hearing will be part of the next phase of work.

