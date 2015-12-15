Wasco County Asking Secretary Of State’s Office For Guidance On Election

The death of Phil Brady on the day of the primary election leaves questions about how to proceed in regards to the seat he held. Brady was running for re-election, and was the top vote-getter with 2,571 and would have advanced to the November general election with Mike Urness, who received 2,474. Dick Schaffeld was third with 2,111. County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone told the County Commission on Wednesday that they are seeking guidance from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on how to proceed. Stone says County Counsel will be meeting with state officials to go over how the County should proceed.